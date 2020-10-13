Ben Chilwell and Kieran Trippier have withdrawn from the England Squad ahead of their Nations League tie against Denmark on Wednesday.

Chilwell was already absent from England's two internationals victories against Wales and Belgium due to breaching coronavirus restrictions, but now the 23-year-old has pulled out after a flare up of a pre-existing foot injury.

The left-back, who joined Chelsea for a fee believed to be around £50m in the transfer window from Leicester, could miss the west London club's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Trippier has also withdrawn from the squad for personal reasons.

The FA's statement read: "Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have left the England camp and will not be available for the UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark on Wednesday.

"That leaves 28 players for consideration for Gareth Southgate’s 23-man matchday squad."

