Bosnia drew 1-1 with Italy on Friday night to end Roberto Mancini's side's run of 11 consecutive wins.

After both teams hit the woodwork early in the second half, Edin Dzeko put the visitors in front when he fired into the roof of the net with a shot on the turn from a corner in the 57th minute in their League A Group One match.

Stefano Sensi equalised 10 minutes later with a deflected shot after Lorenzo Insigne pulled the ball back.

Italy, playing their first match since beating Armenia 9-1 last November, won all 10 of their qualifying matches for Euro 2020 as well as a friendly against the United States for the longest winning run in their history.

