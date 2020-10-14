France edged victory against a brave Croatia side in Zagreb thanks to a late goal from Kylian Mbappe.

The world champions dominated the early stages and grabbed a deserved lead eight minutes in through Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe and Anthony Martial combined before the PSG forward somehow missed an open goal. Croatia's best chaance of the first half fell to Mario Pasalic, but he couldn't convert in a crowded area.

Zlatko Dalic's men continued in the ascendancy after the break and levelled with 25 minutes remaining courtesy of Nikola Vlasic's guided finish.

Mbappe struck with 11 minutes remaining to steal the points for France.

More to follow.

