Dominic Calvert-Lewin says he is not an overnight success story having enjoyed a successful England debut against Wales on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Everton striker joined the Merseyside club from Sheffield United in August 2016 and has scored 41 goals in 131 appearances for the Toffees.

But he has caught the eye this season with ten goals in seven appearances in all competitions. He says he has matured as a footballer.

"It's definitely not an overnight success," he told Sky Sports.

"There has been a lot of work, effort and concentration to get where I am now. I've gone through different experiences, good and tough, to mould me into the player I am now. I've had my football education in the Premier League in the eyes of everybody to see.

"I'm definitely not the player I was four years ago when I first joined Everton. I've grown and matured since then.

"I'm 23 now and I always knew it was important that I learnt, even when the chips were down, not to get too caught up in where I was at that time but to focus on where I was going."

Calvert-Lewin says he likes playing under his Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been credited with the England international's improvement at Everton.

He added: "He's not given me anything massive to think about but his whole persona - how cool, calm and collected he is - means he's a man I enjoy playing for."

