England’s goalkeepers paid tribute to Ray Clemence before their match against Iceland by laying a shirt with his name and number behind the goal at Wembley.

Former England goalkeeper Clemence died last week at the age of 72.

UEFA Nations League Southgate: Clubs are putting 'huge pressure' on players 18 HOURS AGO

He made 61 appearances for his country and would undoubtedly have made more if he wasn’t competing for a spot with Peter Shilton, who won a record 125 caps.

England wore black armbands in remembrance against Belgium on Sunday and goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson held up a shirt with Clemence’s name and number before the game against Iceland on Wednesday and then laid it behind the goal.

Clemence retired from international duty in 1983 but worked as England goalkeeping coach under several managers.

“He's been a wonderful servant for England,” said England manager Gareth Southgate.

He was an incredible goalkeeper and he represented England for a long time and (did a lot of work) behind the scenes at the FA. He was a very special man.

"My thoughts are with his family, and children. I've known him over the years and know he had a difficult battle with illness. So my thoughts to go his family.”

UEFA Nations League Sterling and Henderson injuries need 'further assessment' after England withdraw duo 16/11/2020 AT 20:19