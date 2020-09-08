Gareth Southgate says he was “puzzled” by the behaviour of Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood and both would have been sent home even if there wasn't a global pandemic.

Greenwood and Foden met women in a hotel in Iceland when they should have been social distancing and staying in a bubble.

While both have apologised, England manager Southgate expressed his disappointment in the pair after the Nations League draw in Copenhagen.

“I don't really understand how players could have felt that was acceptable...that is a puzzle to me," he said.

Whether there had been a Covid-19 situation or not we would have sent them home anyway.

Harry Kane missed a late chance against Denmark Image credit: Getty Images

While England beat Iceland thanks to a late winner, they were frustrated against Denmark in a game of few chances.

Southgate said the timing of the game, less than a week before the start of the Premier League season, was not ideal.

“We shouldn't have been playing. It doesn't work for the clubs and it doesn't work for international football."

'They've been naive' - Southgate on Foden and Greenwood quarantine breach

