England's Football Association has asked the UK government to grant a travel exemption to Iceland's players for next week's Nations League match at Wembley.

Under the UK governmen't current Covid-19 lockdown rules, there is a ban on non-UK visitors arriving from Denmark, who Iceland face three days before Wednesday's game against England, due to a new strain of coronavirus which has spread from mink to humans in the Scandinavian country.

In a statement on it's official spokesperson's Twitter account, the FA said: "We have asked the Government to consider allowing us to play our final Nations League match at Wembley Stadium, by giving travel exemption to the Icelandic team subject to strict medical protocols.

"While in Denmark they will have been under strict UEFA protocols in a sporting bubble and will be PCR tested before travelling to England.

"We have agreed with the Icelandic team that they arrive on private charter to a private terminal and will only have access to their hotel and the stadium."

The FA argued in the same Twitter thread that footballers are some of the "most tested people on the planet", thus posing minimal risk. However, this follows news that Croatia international Domagoj Vida played the first half of his country's international friendly against Turkey with Covid-19 after officials were informed of a potentially positive result during halftime.

It was reported by the British media that other countries had been considered as venues for the fixture, though the FA had argued that the match should be played at Wembley.

