England will face New Zealand at Wembley for the first time as part of a triple header of matches in November.

Gareth Southgate's team will take on the 'All Whites' in a friendly ahead of their Nations League matches away to Belgium and at home to Iceland on November 15 and 18 respectively.

England have previously played New Zealand twice, with both matches coming as part of a 1991 summer tour.

The Three Lions also have three matches in October with a friendly at home to Wales before home games in the Nations League against Belgium and Denmark.

