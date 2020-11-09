England’s Nations League game against Iceland could reportedly be played in Albania due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Iceland are due to play Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday before facing England at Wembley on Wednesday, November 18.

However, the UK government has imposed a ban on travel from Denmark over concerns around a new coronavirus strain that could be found in Danish mink. That means if Iceland play in Denmark on Sunday they will not be permitted to travel to the UK.

The Football Association have reportedly been in talks with the government over whether the match would be exempt from the regulations as it is ‘elite sport’.

However, the Daily Telegraph say another option being discussed is moving the game to Albania.

The BBC report that Albania's Football Association is willing to provide a neutral venue and rescheduling the game is not an option.

England face Republic of Ireland in a friendly on Thursday before a trip to Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday.

