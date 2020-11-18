England completed their UEFA Nations League campaign with a comfortable 4-0 win over 10-man Iceland in which Declan Rice scored his first international goal and Phil Foden bagged a brace.

Despite Sunday’s defeat to Belgium already eliminating England from contention to make the UEFA Nations League Finals, Gareth Southgate had been keen to stress the importance of this fixture, such is the lack of games between now and the Euros next summer.

It took the hosts some time to warm up, but they found the net twice in the space of four minutes to take a grip of things, with Rice flicking on a Foden corner kick at the near post. Soon after, it was Mason Mount who found the back of the net with a composed finish.

England took their foot off the gas in the second half, even more so once Iceland were reduced to 10 men. Birkir Mar Sævarsson was shown a second yellow card for a pull back on Bukayo Saka, effectively ending the match as a contest.

Foden put the finishing touches on the victory, converting from eight yards out after an exceptional dribble and set up by substitute Jadon Sancho, and lashing home from outside the box to cap the scoring at 4-0.

TALKING POINT - Phil Foden display a reminder it’s not all about Jack Grealish

The international break has been good for Jack Grealish’s stock as an England player. The Aston Villa man started three games in a row and has surely earned his place on the plane to the Euros. But Foden reminded us all that there’s another special talent in this England team capable of moments of magic. His brace, particularly his second goal, caught the eye. Foden, like Grealish, is the sort of player Southgate can build a team around.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mason Mount (England)

Despite some criticism from fans, Mount has proved himself as one of Southgate’s favourites and this performance underlined why the England manager is such a fan of the Chelsea midfielder. Mount found the back of the net with a well-taken finish in the first half and gave his side some drive and energy through the centre of the pitch when there was surely a temptation to take things easy in what was essentially a dead rubber.

PLAYER RATINGS

England - Pickford 5, Walker 5, Maguire 7, Dier 5, Trippier 6, Mount 8, Rice 7, Foden 8, Saka 6, Kane 6, Grealish 8. Subs - Mings 6, Abraham 5, Maitland-Niles 6, Sancho 7, Winks 5.

Iceland - Kristinsson 5, Saevarsson 4, Ingason 5, Arnason 7, Hermannsson 6, Sigurjonsson 5, Bjarnason 5, Palsson 5, Skulason 5, Gudmundsson 4, Bodvarsson 4. Subs - Eyjolfsson 5, Sigthorsson 4, Halldorsson 4, Thorsteinsson 5, Johannesson 5.

KEY MOMENTS

20’ GOAL! England 1-0 Iceland: It's a breakthrough and it's a first England goal for Rice! Foden's delivery from the freekick into the Iceland box was a good one, Rice's header was a subtle one and the Three Lions take the lead on the 20-minute mark at Wembley. They are ahead.

24’ GOAL! England 2-0 Iceland: It's a second England and this time it's Mount who finds the back of the net! Saka's cross into Kane wasn't dealt with by the Icelandic defence, the ball fell to the feet of Mount inside the area and the Chelsea midfielder calmly found the bottom corner with a low finish.

55’ SENT OFF! It's a second yellow card for Saevarsson and Iceland have been reduced to 10 men. That was harsh on the Icelandic defender. He pulled back on the arm of Saka.

80’ GOAL! England 3-0 Iceland: A third goal for England and the points are well and truly in the bag now! Sancho dribbled into the box and could have taken on the shot himself, but set up Foden for the simple finish from about eight yards out. A very well worked goal from England.

84’ GOAL! England 4-0 Iceland: Foden grabs another and now there is some real gloss to the scoreline! The Manchester City midfielder picked up the ball 20 yards from goal and fired home a finish, giving the goalkeeper no chance. That might be the pick of the bunch from tonight.

KEY STATS

At 20 years and 174 days old, Phil Foden became the youngster player to score more than once in an England match at Wembley

England had three players aged 21 or younger score in the same match for the first time since February 1883 against Ireland (William Cobbold, Oliver Whateley and Frank Pawson).

