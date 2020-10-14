Eric Dier has withdrawn from England's squad to take on Denmark on Wednesday due to a hamstring complaint.

The Tottenham defender, who conceded a penalty to Romelu Lukaku which he then converted in England's eventual 2-1 victory over Belgium on Sunday, has returned to north London having tweaked his hamstring.

The 26-year-old was not included on England's 23-man squad list put forward to UEFA with Harry Winks, Michael Keane, Harvey Barnes and Tammy Abraham also all not on there.

Abraham had already reported late to England training as he broke Covid-19 restrictions alongside Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho.

Chilwell withdrew from the squad on Tuesday with a foot injury, while Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier also left the camp to attend a Football Association hearing for alleged betting breaches.

Southgate – ‘There are a million distractions, I can’t let Trippier’s departure impact my plans’

