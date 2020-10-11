Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.

In their other early-evening League B game, playmaker Martin Odegaard set up Erling Haaland for two of his three goals as Norway thumped Romania 4-0 in Oslo to go top of Group 1 on six points, two ahead of the Romanians.

Transfers Five alternatives to Jadon Sancho for Manchester United 27/08/2020 AT 13:59

The other teams in League B are in action later on Sunday.

Croatia celebrated their first Nations League top-tier Group 3 win after a late goal by substitute Andrej Kramaric gave them a 2-1 home win over Sweden on Sunday.

The result left the Croatians third in the group on three points from three games, three behind holders Portugal and world champions France who were playing each other in the evening kick-off (1845 GMT).

Sweden, who have lost all three opening fixtures, have no points.

Midfielder Nikola Vlasic fired the Croatians into a 32nd-minute lead when he swept the ball home from 10 metres from a flowing move involving Josip Brekalo and Luka Modric.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

Marcus Berg equalised midway through the second half thanks to an Emil Forsberg assist, as Sweden's more adventurous approach after the break paid off.

The home side had the last laugh though as substitute Andrej Kramaric side-footed home the winner in the 84th minute after an unselfish pass by Ivan Perisic, who found space on the left flank

Bosnia and Herzegovina put the disappointment of European Championship playoff elimination behind them to hold the Netherlands to a goalless draw in their Nations League A Group 1 match on Sunday.

Football Manchester United target Jadon Sancho says he is 'happy' at Borussia Dortmund 13/08/2020 AT 10:18