France capped their unbeaten UEFA Nations League group campaign with a 4-2 Stade de France win over Sweden, who drop down to League B.

Bidding to avoid relegation, Sweden started with a bang, with Viktor Claesson capitalising on a slip from Paul Pogba, driving into the box and shooting, with the ball taking a nick off Raphael Varane and squirming past Hugo Lloris.

France responded well. Robin Olsen had already made a good save to deny Giroud before the Chelsea forward drove home at the near post after meeting Marcus Thuram's pass from the left-hand side.

Thuram was also involved in the second. Coming in from his flank, he danced his way past a couple of defenders and struck it. It cannoned off a defender and fell kindly to Benjamin Pavard, whose first-time volley skimmed off the surface of the turf and nestled in the bottom corner.

France were beginning to dominate but could well have been pegged back on the cusp of half-time, when Dejan Kulusevski was felled by Varane in the area. It was a clear penalty, but there was no VAR to right the referee's incorrect decision.

Giroud missed a fine chance to grab his second after heading wide from an excellent Sissoko cross but soon made amends by flinging himself onto a perfect ball from Kylian Mbappe and finding the back of the net.

Robin Quaison pulled one back from close range after a fine team move to give the Swedes hope. As they desperately sought an equaliser which would keep them in League A, goalkeeper Olsen went up for a free kick and France took full advantage, clearing the ball to Kingsley Coman, who passed into an empty net to end the encounter once and for all.

France complete their group campaign with 16 points and can look forward to the Nations League Finals in October 2021.

More to follow.

