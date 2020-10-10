Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 in their first ever Nations League game after going four games without a win.

Matthias Ginter put them ahead in the 20th minutes after good work from Antonio Rudiger, and Leon Goretzka pounced on a mistake by Ukraine keeper Georgiy Bushchan to head in their second goal four minutes after the restart.

Despite having the rested Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig players back in the line-up, the Germans were far from their best and a 77th minute Ruslan Malinovskyi penalty woke up the 20,000 crowd in the Ukrainian capital's Olympic stadium.

The Germans, who conceded equalisers in each of their last three games to settle for draws, managed to protect their lead on Saturday despite desperate late attacks from the hosts to bag their first three points in the competition.

Having conceded equalisers in each of their three previous matches, Germany were eager to add to their lead on Saturday and carved out several good chances.

But Bushchan had a good day making a string of saves before he let the ball slip out of his hands, allowing Goretzka to score in the 49th.

He then again was on hand to stop them scoring, superbly palming a Serge Gnabry shot wide.

"Obviously I am happy we won but we could have been leading 3-0 or 4-0," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

"In some cases we gave up the ball too easily. When we were 2-0 up they were tired and we should have played more counter attacks maybe. But overall we were solid and did not allow them too many chances," he said.

On Tuesday Ukraine host Spain while the Germans, who had not won a single game in the inaugural 2018/19 competition, take on Switzerland.

