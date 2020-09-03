Jose Luis Gaya grabbed a last-gasp draw for Spain to deny Germany victory in their Nations League Group 4 clash in Stuttgart.

Timo Werner gave Chelsea fans a taste of what's to come with a clinical finish six minutes into the second half, cutting in from the left and firing into the bottom corner, leaving David De Gea rooted to the spot, to give Germany the lead.

Die Mannschaft, who were without a number of their Bayern Munich regulars due to their involvement in the Champions League final, had been frustrated up to that point, with De Gea providing a vintage performance.

The Manchester United goalkeeper made an excellent one-handed save to deny Leroy Sane, who was one of just two Bayern players on show, but that was just one of many as he silenced his critics.

Spain - under Luis Enrique, in charge of his first game of a second spell - had shaded the first half, with new Manchester City signing Ferran Torres and Leeds United recruit Rodrigo creating chances, but for large parts of the second period they had been overrun. It was not until the final minute of stoppage time that they formed a late charge, grabbing a dramatic equaliser through Gaya, only moments after 17-year-old wonderkid Ansu Fati had a goal chalked off.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - Vintage De Gea! He's at full stretch to make a strong one-handed save from Sane's curler!

28' - Close! Torres is growing into the game, which will be music to the ears of Man City supporters. He carves in from the left and curls one slightly over the bar. He looks full of confidence.

51' - GOAL! Germany 1-0 Spain (Werner): Gundogan plays a pinpoint pass to Gosens on the left flank, he centres it for Werner whose first touch creates the space for the shot and with his second he unloads a deadly strike into the bottom corner, leaving De Gea rooted to the spot.

90'+2 - Goal ruled out! Fati heads home what he thinks is an equaliser... but the referee has spotted an infringement in the box, Ramos pushing his arm into the face of Ginter.

90'+4 - GOAL! Germany 1-1 Spain (Gaya): Incredible, Spain equalise in the FIFTH minute of added time! Torres stands up a lovely cross, Rodrigo helps it on and Gaya taps into an empty net.

More to follow...

