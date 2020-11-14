Germany battled to an eventually comfortable 3-1 win against Ukraine in Leipzig to go top of UEFA Nations League Group 4 and continue an unbeaten run that began 12 games ago in September last year.

The hosts opened the game positively, albeit wastefully, before an emphatic strike against the run of play from Roman Yaremchuk in the 12th minute halted Germany’s dominance and put them a goal down.

Ukraine’s lead did not last long though thanks to Leroy Sane rifling home an equaliser 23 minutes in after Leon Goretzka pickpocketed Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield and played an inch-perfect through ball for the assist.

About 10 minutes later, Goretzka added another assist to his tally when he acrobatically controlled Robin Koch’s pass and crossed to Timo Werner so the Chelsea striker could nod home to give Germany the lead.

Werner bagged his second goal of the night in the 64th minute when he was aided by a slight deflection to convert Matthias Ginter’s cross and put the game to bed.

Although Germany now replace Spain at the top of the group on nine points, their match in Sevilla on Tuesday evening will be the ultimate decider of who progresses to the Nations League Finals next October.

TALKING POINT - DO RECENT RESULTS PAPER OVER THE CRACKS?

As Germany extend their unbeaten run to 12 games - a run that started with a 2-0 win away to Northern Ireland on 9th September 2019, Joachim Low has still come in for plenty of criticism regarding his tactics and team selections. It does make you wonder whether this Germany team bursting with talent is winning because of their long time manager or in spite of him.

A key selection decision that came question tonight was deploying 3 centre-backs in addition to playing another centre-back in Matthias Ginter out of position at right wing-back. Throughout this Nations League campaign Low has struggled to settle on a right-back and before Ginter tonight Lukas Klostermann, Benjamin Henrichs and Thilo Kehrer had all been used there competitively, while Bote Baku made his international debut there a few days ago in a friendly against the Czech Republic as the three usual options are all injured.

Although Low definitely had to improvise to a certain extent, many feel Ginter is wasted at wing-back, particularly when Koch and Rudiger look unconvincing at centre back in a team that has not kept a single clean sheet in this season's Nations League.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Leon Goretzka (Germany) - Werner may have got all the glory with his brace but the recently muscular Goretzka was dominant in midfield and a key cog to Germany's victory. Not only did he grab two assists, but both were fantastic moments of play with him making a great tackle and run before

