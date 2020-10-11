Harry Kane is an injury doubt to play Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday after reportedly complaining of muscle tightness on Saturday.

According to The Mirror, the 27-year-old has remained with the England squad despite Tottenham's request to return him to the club for treatment.

Kane suffered a hamstring tear in January which initially put his participation at Euro 2020 in major doubt. But with the tournament now rescheduled for next summer due to Covid-19, he is expected to lead the line for the Three Lions in 2021.

His latest injury is a blow for England in their preparations for Belgium and Denmark on Wednesday night.

Should Kane miss out, it could mean another start for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who impressed on his England debut in their 3-0 win over Wales on Thursday night.

Winger Jadon Sancho and striker Tammy Abraham are in line to return after missing Thursday's game due to a breach of virus regulations.

Tottenham next play West Ham in the Premier League on October 18.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho expressed concerns this month over Kane's workload and called on Southgate to protect the striker by not playing him in all of England's games during the international break.

