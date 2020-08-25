Harry Maguire in England squad despite Mykonos trial, call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood

Gareth Southgate keeps faith with Harry Maguire despite his arrest in Mykonos last week, while Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips earn their first call-ups.

Harry Maguire has been named in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches with Iceland and Denmark despite his arrest in Mykonos last week.

The Manchester United defender pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an incident on holiday, with his trial underway on the Greek island of Syros.

Football England call up Maguire despite arrest and trial in Greece AN HOUR AGO

"It is clearly a decision that is not straightforward and a decision that I could only take on the information I have," England manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference.

"I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision.

I have a fantastic relationship with Harry. I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me.

Maguire’s club teammate Mason Greenwood earns his first senior call-up as reward for some impressive displays after Project Restart, as does Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Kalvin Phillips, fresh from helping Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League, is also in the squad.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is the fourth uncapped play in the 24-man party.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is a surprise absentee, while Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both unavailable with knee injuries.

There is no recognised left-back in the squad as Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell misses out with a heel problem, while there are recalls for Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton striker Danny Ings, who made his sole England appearance in 2015, also features along with City forward Raheem Sterling, who returned a negative coronavirus test on Tuesday after attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party in Jamaica.

England travel to Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8) in Group A2, with Belgium the other team in their pool.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Football UEFA to allow fans to attend Super Cup in Budapest AN HOUR AGO