Harry Maguire was sent off for two bookable offenses inside 31 minutes as England slipped to a 1-0 Nations League defeat to Denmark at Wembley.

Manchester United captain Maguire can have no complaints after becoming only the third England player to be sent off at Wembley for two wild lunges, making England’s task all the more difficult.

Four minutes and a defensive catastrophe later, Kyle Walker conceded what was a generous penalty, with the spot kick dispatched emphatically by former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The 10-man hosts struggled to rouse a response in the second half, and slipped to only their second defeat in 22 home internationals to drop out of the top two in Group A2, with the Danes climbing above England into second.

More to follow...

