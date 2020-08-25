Harry Maguire withdrawn from England squad after guilty verdict in Greece

Gareth Southgate keeps faith with Harry Maguire only to withdraw defender after guilty verdict in Greece, while Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood and Kalvin Phillips earn their first call-ups.

Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches with Iceland and Denmark after being found guilty on three charges in Greece.

The Manchester United defender was arrested last week and Tuesday found guilty on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery following a brawl in Mykonos.

UEFA Nations League Harry Maguire in England squad despite Mykonos trial, call-ups for Phil Foden, Mason Greenwood 8 HOURS AGO

England manager Gareth Southgate said: "In light of this evening’s developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark.

"As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation. Having spoken to Manchester United and the player, I have made this decision in the best interests of all parties and with consideration of the impact on our preparations for next week."

At the time of the squad announcement, Southgate said: "I have spoken to Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being reported. Clearly if facts change or information changes, I have to review that decision.

I have a fantastic relationship with Harry. I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me.

Maguire’s club teammate Mason Greenwood earns his first senior call-up as reward for some impressive displays after Project Restart, as does Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

Kalvin Phillips, fresh from helping Leeds United win promotion to the Premier League, is also in the squad.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson is the fourth uncapped play in the 24-man party.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is a surprise absentee, while Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both unavailable with knee injuries.

There is no recognised left-back in the squad as Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell misses out with a heel problem, while there are recalls for Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton striker Danny Ings, who made his sole England appearance in 2015, also features along with City forward Raheem Sterling, who returned a negative coronavirus test on Tuesday after attending Usain Bolt’s birthday party in Jamaica.

England travel to Iceland (September 5) and Denmark (September 8) in Group A2, with Belgium the other team in their pool.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Mason Greenwood, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Euro 2020 Kane confident of injury return in time for Euro 2020 04/03/2020 AT 15:22