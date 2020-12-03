Italy have been drawn to face Spain while Belgium will meet France in the last four of the UEFA Nations League finals next October.

The matches will take place in Italy, and split between the San Siro in Milan and the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

UEFA Nations League Southgate: Foden playing with 'clean slate' after starring for England 18/11/2020 AT 23:00

Italy will face Spain in Milan on October 6 and Belgium will place France in Turin a day later.

The final will take place in Milan on October 10, while the third-place play-off will be held the same day in Turin.

Portugal won the first edition of the Nations League in 2019, beating the Netherlands 1-0 in the final with a goal from Goncalo Guedes.

Additional reporting courtesy of Reuters.

UEFA Nations League Italy extend unbeaten run to reach Nations League finals 18/11/2020 AT 21:41