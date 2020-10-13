Serge Gnabry scored a beautiful backheel as Germany twice came from behind to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

Joachim Low ditched his 3-4-3 formation for a 4-3-3 but his side were still defensively fragile and fell behind early on after Mario Gavranovic looped a header over Manuel Neuer following a corner.

UEFA Nations League Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 for first win in four games 10/10/2020 AT 20:42

The Swiss were defensively solid throughout and took advantage of the hosts giving away the ball to make it 2-0 with Remo Freuler's deft first time chip over Neuer.

The 2014 World Cup winners hit back two minutes later with Kai Havertz releasing his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner who burst into the area and fired in a shot into the bottom corner.

It was a similarly entertaining affair in the second half with the home side coming back to make it 2-2 through Havertz's cool finish after intercepting a loose pass.

Switzerland went ahead again two minutes later with Gavranovic grabbing his second after Freuler was denied twice by Neuer.

But their lead lasted just three minutes with Bayern Munich star Gnabry pulling off a backheel flick from Werner's low cross to make it 3-3.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar was shown a second yellow for the visitors in stoppage time for a crunching tackle on Julien Draxler to cap off an eventful game, a result which sees the Germans lie second in Group A4 with the Swiss bottom.

TALKING POINT

Germany's defensive worries exposed again.

Low's side have not kept a clean sheet in their last six games including shipping three against Turkey last week. Despite the change in formation, they stank out the place in Cologne with comical errors for Switzerland's goals. There are plenty of pluses in attack but concerns remain at the back, although Marcel Halstenberg improved things when coming on in the second half.

Switzerland's forward Josip Drmic celebrates scoring with his team-mate Switzerland's midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri during the UEFA Nations League football match Germany v Switzerland in Cologne, Western Germany, on October 13, 2020. (Photo by Ina Fassbender Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kai Havertz (Germany): The forward linked up brilliantly with his Chelsea team-mate Timo Werner. He scored a brilliant solo goal and was a constant threat with his pace cutting in from the flanks.

PLAYER RATINGS

GERMANY: Neuer 5, Gosens 7, Ginter 4, Rudiger 4, Kimmich 5, Kroos 5, Klostermann 5, Havertz 9, Goretzka 6, Werner 8, Gnabry 8. Subs: Halstenberg 6, Draxler n/a, Can n/a.

SWITZERLAND: Sommer 5, Schär 5, Rodríguez 7, Widmer 5, Elvedi 5, Freuler 8, Xhaka 5, Shaqiri 5, Seferovic 7, Zuber 6, Gavranovic 9. Subs: Sow n/a, Fernandes n/a, Itten n/a, Benito n/a.

KEY MOMENTS:

6' - GOAL FOR SWITZERLAND! From the resulting corner, the set piece is partially cleared, its headed back towards goal and Gavranovic loops a header over Neuer.

26'- GOAL FOR THE SWISS! Freuler with a deft first time chip over Neuer after Seferovic's low inviting cross stemmed from a Germany mistake.

28' - GOAL FOR GERMANY! Germany hit by instantly with a fine finish from Werner into the bottom corner from just inside the box after Havet'z pass.

50' - WOODWORK! Its Havertz's turn to go past his marker and fire in a shot that hits the base of the post.

54' - GOAL FOR GERMANY! Havertz cuts out a hospital pass, races into the box and tucks it into the bottom corner from a tightish angle.

56' - GOAL FOR THE SWISS! Gavranovic with his second, thumping in a rebound after Freuler was denied twice by Neuer.

59' - GOAL FOR GERMANY! Gnabry with a gorgeous backheel flick from Werner's low cross to equalise again.

90'+2 - RED CARD! Schär is off for a second yellow for a hefty challenge on Draxler about five yards outside the penalty area.

KEY STAT

Gnabry netted his 14th goal in 15 international games.

UEFA Nations League Oyarzabal the difference as Spain defeat Switzerland 10/10/2020 AT 17:52