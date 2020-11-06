Italy coach Roberto Mancini has tested positive for Covid-19, the country's football federation (FIGC) said on Friday.

The FIGC said in a statement that the 55-year-old was asymptomatic and in self isolation at his home in Rome.

Transfers Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi discussed transfer last week - Paper Round 26/08/2020 AT 05:36

"As part of the periodic controls undertaken by the FIGC on the Italy coaching staff ahead of the coming break for UEFA competitions, head coach Roberto Mancini tested positive for Covid-19," a statement read.

"He remains asymptomatic and, in compliance with the active guidelines, the Azzurri head coach went into self-isolation at his home in Rome."

Italy have three fixtures in the next two weeks - a friendly against visiting Estonia on Wednesday followed by Nations League matches at home to Poland on November 15 and in Bosnia on November 18.

Real Madrid set Haaland signing target - Euro Papers

Mancini will join the squad once it is safe for him to do so, the statement continued.

"The FIGC notified local health authorities in good time. Mancini will be able to join the squad at Coverciano once he has completed the necessary procedures, as outlined by the UEFA Return to Play and FIGC protocols."

Italy was one of the worst-hit countries in Europe early in the pandemic and has seen a rapid rise in cases in recent weeks. On October 5, 2,257 cases were confirmed. That figure rose to 34,498 on November 5.

Several leading figures in Italian football have tested positive, including AC Milan and Juventus' star forwards, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo respectively.

Football Zlatan on Messi and Ronaldo level - Mancini 18/04/2020 AT 20:43