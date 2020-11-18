Italy reached the last four of the Nations League with a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Andrea Belotti broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute and Domenico Berardi added the second with a magnificent volley midway through the second half as Italy topped Group A1 with 12 points from six games.

UEFA Nations League Lukaku double sends Belgium into Nations League final four 42 MINUTES AGO

Italy were again missing coach Roberto Mancini after he tested positive for Covid-19 as well as a number of key players including injured defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, and forward Ciro Immobile over a Covid-19 related issue.

Bosnia, already relegated, were without Ibrahim Sehic, Sead Kolasinac and Edin Dzeko after they tested positive for Covid-19.

"The coach wants us to play our football wherever we go and that is the mentality we’ve really taken in," said Italy winger Lorenzo Insigne. "This shirt has to be honoured every time and we give our all for Italy."

Italy's biggest fault was a failure to take their chances and Belotti had squandered two before putting them ahead.

Insigne, who curled a shot against the post late in the first half, was in inspired form and set up the goal with an outswinging cross which the player known as the Rooster converted despite not making proper contact.

he second goal was a masterpiece as Manuel Locatelli lifted the ball over the Bosnia defence and his Sassuolo team-mate Berardi met it on the volley as the ball dropped over his shoulder and hooked it into the net. Federico Bernardeschi smashed a late shot against the crossbar as Italy cruised home.

The other game in the group saw Netherlands beat Poland 2-1.

Football NWSL plans 2021 regular season, return of Challenge Cup 2 HOURS AGO