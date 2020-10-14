Italy remain top of their Nations League group as they shared the spoils with the Netherlands in an entertaining 1-1 draw.
Lorenzo Pellegrini opened the scoring on 16 minutes with a cool finish after he was found with a perfect through-ball from Nicolo Barella.
UEFA Nations League
Poland and Italy play out goalless draw
But the home side lead lasted less than ten minutes as Donny van de Beek's right-footed shot from inside the box beat Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range.
Both teams had chances to grab all three points but were wasteful in front of goal and ultimately a draw was a fair result.
More to follow.
International friendlies
De Boer favourite to be named new Netherlands coach
UEFA Nations League
Barella header sees Italy past Dutch