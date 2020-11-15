Italy went top of their UEFA Nations League group after beating Poland 2-0 at the Mapei Stadium.

A much-depleted Italian side, with manager Roberto Mancini and striker Ciro Immobile self-isolating at home, started the game brightly and cut through a languid Polish side with neat one-and-two-touch football.

The hosts took the lead on 27 minutes when Jorginho calmly converted a penalty after Andrea Belotti was dragged down inside the box.

Poland made a cluster of changes at half-time and certainly improved, but ultimately there was only one team in it over the 90 minutes.

Substitute Domenico Berardi found the back of the net after Lorenzo Insigne found him in space, cutting inside and firing past Wojciech Szczesny to make it 2-0, before substitute Jacek Goralski saw red late on.

Next up for Italy is a tricky trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina, who will no doubt want to put in a good performance despite finishing bottom of the group, while Poland host Netherlands.

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) and Robert Lewandowski (Poland) / Nations League Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

Disappointing Poland. Poland came into this game on form and with the stronger squad, but their performance was simply dismal. They sat too deep and allowed Italy to have ample possession. Over the 90 minutes they failed to register a single shot on target with one of Europe's best strikers in Robert Lewandowski.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy): From the moment the game started the Napoli forward looked eager to impress. From driving runs to neat passing, everything that was being created came through him. He’ll be giving Roberto Mancini more selection headaches with this performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Donnarumma 6, Florenzi 6, Acerbi 6, Bastoni 6, Emerson 6, Barella 7, Jorginho 7, Locatelli 7, Bernardeschi 7, Belotti 7, Insigne 9. Subs: Berardi 8, Okaka N/A, El Shaarawy N/A, Di Lorenzoat N/A.

Poland: Szczesny 6, Bereszynski 5, Glik 5, Bednarek 5, Reca 6, Krychowiak 6, Moder 5, Szymanski 5, Linetty 5, Jozwiak 5, Lewandowski 5. Subs: Goralski 2, Zielinski 5, Grosicki 5, Milik N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

27’ - PENALTY FOR ITALY! From a well-worked corner routine Belotti was pulled down inside the box

27’ - GOAL! Italy 1-0 Poland. Jorginho calmly slots the ball past Szczesny from the spot.

62’ - BOOKING... Goralski picks up a yellow as he lunges in studs showing. He can count himself lucky it's just a yellow

77’ - RED CARD! A second booking for Goralski and he's off. Poland's chances of getting anything from this game are fading now.

80’ - CHANCE! Important block there from Krychowiak as Emerson's close range shot looked goal-bound.

84’ - GOAL! Italy 2-0 Poland. Perfectly worked goal. Berardi is found in space by a brilliant Insigne pass, he cuts inside and fires it past Szczesny.

KEY STAT

