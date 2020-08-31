The Aston Villa playmaker was initially left out of the squad, which brought criticism of Southgate, but he has now been added to the squad.

Grealish will now be able to face Iceland and Denmark.

The decision came as England confirmed that both Harry Winks and Marcus Rashford will not feature during the international break.

Manchester United forward Rashford withdrew as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

"Gutted... never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me," Rashford wrote on Twitter.

"I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country."

