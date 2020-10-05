Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell will be kept apart from the rest of the England squad after reportedly attending a party at the weekend.

The trio were pictured at an event held on Saturday evening to reportedly celebrate Abraham’s 23rd birthday. The party was said to be attended by 20 people, breaching England's coronavirus ‘rule of six’ restrictions, and Chelsea striker Abraham has "wholeheartedly apologised".

transfers Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Arsenal make last-gasp bid for Partey AN HOUR AGO

Gareth Southgate’s England squad met at St George’s Park on Monday but a statement from the Football Association said: “As a precaution to understand if there is any risk to the wider group, the arrival of Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will be delayed.

“This is to allow time to gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended over the weekend.”

It has been reported that the trio will remain in the squad for the games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark, but that may change.

Chelsea defender Reece James has been given his first senior call-up while Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is out due to injury. Sterling reportedly has a minor hamstring injury and the withdrawal is precautionary.

transfers Man Utd make fresh move for teenage star Traore 4 HOURS AGO