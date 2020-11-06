Jose Mourinho is unhappy at sending his three Tottenham players, Gareth Bale, Ben Davies and Joe Rodon, to work with Arsenal coach Albert Stuivenburg on national team duty.

Stuivenburg is an assistant to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and has been on Ryan Giggs' coaching staff at Wales since 2018.

But with Giggs absent from Wales' upcoming triple-header against USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland because of the former Manchester United winger's arrest on suspicion of assault, Stuivenburg will lead the team.

The Portuguese manager is not pleased to see his three players be coached by a staff member of a fierce rival.

"It's not Giggs responsible for these matches and I'm sorry about that," said the Tottenham boss.

"For the previous fixtures he called me, we spoke about Ben Davies – not Gareth because Gareth was not there – and we shared opinions on the situation, which is probably not going to happen this time.

And the fact that one of the coaches is an Arsenal coach does not make me very comfortable. Honestly, it doesn't make me very comfortable.

"National teams should have coaches that work exclusively for them, not coaches who work for other clubs."

