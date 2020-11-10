Teenager Jude Bellingham has been called into the England squad for the friendly against Ireland and the UEFA Nations League matches with Belgium and Iceland.

The 17-year-old midfielder steps into the senior squad for the first time after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew with injuries.

World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Silva 'didn’t know Lampard was England’s captain' against Brazil 2 HOURS AGO

He has made 11 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season following his switch from Birmingham City, scoring on his debut in the 5-0 win over Duisburg in the German Cup. Bellingham was originally included in the U21 squad.

England face Ireland at Wembley on Thursday before concluding the group stage of the UEFA Nations League against Belgium (November 15) and Iceland (November 18).

However, the match with Iceland at Wembley is in doubt due to Covid-19 concerns.

Iceland face a trip to Denmark before the clash with England, but the UK government have imposed a travel ban from Denmark over concerns around a new coronavirus strain in Danish mink.

The Football Association have reportedly lobbied the government to see if the Iceland players would be exempt under ‘elite sport’ regulations, while there have also been suggestions the match could take place in Albania.

Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund are the 'perfect club'

Football 'Diego is in great shape' says Maradona's doctor 2 HOURS AGO