A player in Greece's national team has tested positive for Covid-19 and will leave the squad who have been training in Slovenia.

Premier League The Warm-Up: Welcome Pochettino 25/11/2019 AT 09:13

The player, tested by UEFA and kept away from the squad for the last 36 hours, will leave Ljubljana on Saturday, the HFF said in a statement, without naming the player.

A report in Greece says it is Liverpool's new signing Kostas Tsimikas as well as injury analyst Ben Dinnery.

The rest of the squad, who are continuing to train ahead of their Nations League match against Kosovo in League C Group 3 on Sunday, were tested again on Friday and the results will be announced on Saturday before they leave for Pristina.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Euro Qualifying The Warm-Up: England's Great Entertainers march on, Ronaldo forced to wait 18/11/2019 AT 08:19