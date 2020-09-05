LIVE

Azerbaijan - Luxembourg

UEFA Nations League - 5 September 2020

UEFA Nations League – Follow the Football match between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gianni De Biasi or Luc Holtz? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Azerbaijan vs Luxembourg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

