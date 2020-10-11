LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Greece - Moldova

UEFA Nations League - 11 October 2020

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Greece and Moldova with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: John van 't Schip or Engin Firat? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Greece and Moldova news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Greece and Moldova. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

