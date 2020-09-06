LIVE

Malta - Latvia

UEFA Nations League - 6 September 2020

UEFA Nations League – Follow the Football match between Malta and Latvia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 6 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Devis Mangia or Dainis Kazakevics? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Malta and Latvia? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Malta vs Latvia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

