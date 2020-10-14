LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Poland - Bosnia and Herzegovina

UEFA Nations League - 14 October 2020

Follow the UEFA Nations League live Football match between Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 14 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jerzy Brzeczek or Dusan Bajevic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

