Manchester United and Manchester City have issued statements in light of Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden's coronavirus rule-breaking.

United have said they are "disappointed" with forward Greenwood after it emerged he had broken lockdown rules on England duty.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE- City prepare new Koulibaly bid, United move into lead for Reguilon AN HOUR AGO

Both Greenwood and Manchester City midfielder Foden met women in a hotel in Iceland when both should have been social distancing and staying in a bubble.

As a result they have been kept separate from the rest of the England team and will not play for the side in their next game against Denmark.

'They've been naive' - Southgate on Foden and Greenwood quarantine breach

United said in a statement to the Manchester Evening News: "Manchester United are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation."

City said in their own statement: "It is clear that Phil's actions were totally inappropriate.

"His behaviour not only directly contravenes strict guidelines related to Covid-19, but also falls well below the standard expected of a Manchester City player and England international.

"The club supports the FA regarding this incident, and officials from the club are now in touch in relation to Phil's enforced early return to the UK.

"We have no further comment to make on this matter."

Premier League giants 'evaluate' Sevilla centre-back – Euro Papers

Premier League Mahrez and Laporte test positive for Covid-19 6 HOURS AGO