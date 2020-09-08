England attacker Mason Greenwood has apologised after being removed from Gareth Southgate's squad for breaking biosecure Covid-19 protocols in Iceland.

The Manchester United attacker and Manchester CIty's Phil Foden have both returned to Britain after inviting two women to the team hotel.

The FA is investigating the pair and 18-year-old Greenwood has owned up and wants to make amends for the "embarrassment" he has caused.

His statement on his club's website reads: "Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused.

'They've been naive' - Southgate on Foden and Greenwood quarantine breach

"It was irresponsible of me to break the Covid-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public. In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

"Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake. I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from."

His apology follows that of Foden, who released a similar statement on Monday.

