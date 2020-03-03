England, who fell to the Netherlands in the semi-finals last year are in Group 2 of League A along with Belgium, who beat them in the third place play-off at the 2018 World Cup, Iceland, who knocked them out of the 2016 European Championships and Denmark.

Meanwhile in Group 3, Portugal and France are with Sweden and Croatia, who the French defeated in the World Cup final two years ago.

Italy and the Netherlands will meet in Group whilst it will be a rematch of the 2014 World Cup final in Group with Germany and Spain drawn together.

In League B, the headline comes in Group 4 where the Republic of Ireland and Wales have been drawn together. Scotland will face Israel Slovakia and the Czech Republic in Group 2 whilst in Group 1 Northern Ireland are up against Romania, Norway and Austria.

FORMAT CHANGES

There are a few changes to be aware of as UEFA has tweaked the seedings to ensure there are four teams in each group in the top three leagues with the bottom seven teams being spread across the two groups in League D.

There's also a change in general qualification as there are only two World Cup play-off spots on other.

The best two Nations League group winners who do not qualify for the World Cup or play-offs through normal World Cup qualifying will go into the 12-team World Cup play-offs in March 2022.

DRAW IN FULL

League A

Group 1: Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Italy, Netherlands

Group 2: Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, England

Group 3: Croatia, Sweden, France, Portugal

Group 4: Germany, Ukraine, Spain, Switzerland

League B

Group 1: Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria

Group 2: Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group 3: Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia

Group 4: Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Wales

League C

Group 1: Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2: Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3: Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4: Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1: Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2: San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar