Phil Foden has been recalled by England boss Gareth Southgate after breaking Covid-19 protocols but Mason Greenwood, involved in the same incident, is still left out.

The pair invited a guest back to the team hotel during a recent trip to Iceland, breaking the biosecure rules that allowed the fixture to go ahead during the pandemic.

Premier League United approach Pochettino as Solskjaer replacement - reports 2 HOURS AGO

They were sent home and left out of last month's squad. Foden's form for Manchester City has been impressive since and he has been handed a re-call by Southgate, but there is no place for his Manchester United counterpart.

Barcelona to make double swoop in January - Euro Papers

Harry Maguire and Reece James have both received call-ups, despite being sent off in the recent Nations League loss to Denmark.

England face Ireland on November 12 in a friendly, then Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18 in the Nations League.

'Foden and Greenwood need to rebuild trust' - Southgate

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Reece James, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling

Premier League Poch is ready to return - so what are Man Utd waiting for? 3 HOURS AGO