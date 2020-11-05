Phil Foden has been recalled by England boss Gareth Southgate after breaking Covid-19 protocols but Mason Greenwood, involved in the same incident, is still left out.
The pair invited a guest back to the team hotel during a recent trip to Iceland, breaking the biosecure rules that allowed the fixture to go ahead during the pandemic.
They were sent home and left out of last month's squad. Foden's form for Manchester City has been impressive since and he has been handed a re-call by Southgate, but there is no place for his Manchester United counterpart.
Harry Maguire and Reece James have both received call-ups, despite being sent off in the recent Nations League loss to Denmark.
England face Ireland on November 12 in a friendly, then Belgium on November 15 and Iceland on November 18 in the Nations League.
'Foden and Greenwood need to rebuild trust' - Southgate
Squad in full
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Reece James, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks
Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling