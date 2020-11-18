Northern Ireland have been relegated from Nations League B after UEFA awarded Romania a 3-0 win for their cancelled match against Norway.

Norway were prevented from travelling to Bucharest for the match on Sunday following a positive test for Galatasary right-back Omar Elabdellaoui.

The matter was submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, who confirmed that Norway had forfeited the match.

The decision means Northern Ireland are six points behind Romania, who they play at Windsor Park on Wednesday in their final Group B1 match.

Northern Ireland, who lost to Austria in their previous encounter, have one point from five matches.

A statement from UEFA said: "The Chairman of the UEFA Appeals Body today took the following decision: 'To declare the Nations League match between Romania and Norway as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 3-0.”

Norway face Austria later on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Reuters

