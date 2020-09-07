Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood will reportedly not travel to Denmark with the England squad after being accused bringing women back to a team hotel in Iceland, thereby breaking Covid-19 protocols.

Football Newcastle sign striker Wilson on four-year deal 5 MINUTES AGO

The pair are on international duty with England and both made their debuts against Iceland in the Naitons League on Saturday.

England players must observe strict rules in order to protect themselves against coronavirus, but Icelandic organisation DV have published images which show the pair seemingly breaking those regulations.

If the players are found to have broken any rules they may face punishment from England manager Gareth Southgate and the FA.

Both players missed training on Monday but it is not yet known if that was due to their apparent transgression was the reason for their absence.

Premier League giants 'evaluate' Sevilla centre-back – Euro Papers

Football Greenwood and Foden risk disciplinary action after Iceland quarantine breach 25 MINUTES AGO