Phil Foden says he will live out his dream of playing for England if he makes his debut against Iceland or Denmark this week.

The 20-year-old Manchester City midfielder received his first call-up to the Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the Three Lions' two Nations League group A2 fixtures against Iceland on Saturday and Denmark on Tuesday.

And Foden, a two-time Premier League winner with City, says he will be living out the dream of "every kid on the estate" if he makes his debut.

"It's still not really sunk in," he told BBC Sport.

"When I was younger, every kid on the estate would dream of playing for England, pretend they were [England] players.

"That's something I used to do - and now I'm in the senior team, it seems crazy. I'm just hoping I can make my debut. That will be a big moment for my family and I'll try and enjoy it."

Foden made 38 appearances for City last season, scoring eight goals.

