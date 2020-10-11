Poland and Italy played out a drab goalless draw that keeps Italy at the top of Nations League Group A1; they remain a point clear of Netherlands and their opponents tonight, who lie second thanks to an extras goal scored.

The first half was, for the most part, an even and engaging affair, Italy looking the likelier scorers. Most notably, Federico Chiesa missed a remarkably easy chance at the back post, arriving late to prang wide from five yards, but Poland also came close when Robert Lewandowski seemed certain to finish Bartosz Bereszynski only for Emerson Palmieri to time his saving tackle to perfection.

Both teams did their best in the second half, but a lack of midfield quality meant that neither was able to create very much; Robert Lewandowski, perhaps the best striker in the world, will rarely have made runs to get the ball less, while Andrea Belotti is nowhere near the standard that Italy have enjoyed in the past.

As such, it was not the remotest surprise when the game ended goalless, a result with which both managers will be satisfied.

