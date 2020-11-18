Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Poland, but both sides missed out on a place in the Nations League finals.

In a very open first half it was Kamil Jozwiak's solo stunner that broke the deadlock. The 22-year-old, who plays his club football for Derby County, breezed past a handful of Netherlands defenders on the counter-attack before he poked the ball past Tim Krul into the bottom corner.

Netherlands' biggest opportunity to score in the first half came six minutes later for Donyell Malen. Patrick van Aanholt's through ball was straight into his path, but the PSV striker could do little except hit the ball straight at Lukasz Fabianski, moments before Davy Klaassen failed to make contact with a dangerous lofted ball from Memphis Depay.

The visitors left themselves exposed at the back throughout the first half and Przemyslaw Placheta completely bypassed Daley Blind on the counter-attack in the 17th minute before the Norwich City winger cracked the ball off the woodwork.

Poland so nearly doubled their lead shortly after the break through Placheta again, but the winger failed to keep his shot on target despite having plenty of space and time.

Frank de Boer's men pushed forward with greater intensity and Depay came close in the 64th minute, but Fabianski was able to expertly tip his low drive behind.

The Dutch did get their deserved equaliser late on when Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum was pulled down in the box by Jan Bednarek before Depay smashed his spot-kick into the top corner.

It was then Wijnaldum who nodded Netherlands into the lead late as he met a fine corner from substitute Steven Burghuis at the near post as the Dutch turned the game around with two goals in just seven minutes.

TALKING POINT - Jozwiak's fabulous solo goal

Netherlands may have got the result in the end, but the quality of Jozwiak’s goal was fantastic and easily the most memorable piece of play from the game.

The Poles will feel hard done by not to have got anything from the match because Jozwiak’s goal encapsulated how threatening they were to Holland's defence down the flanks.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum was relatively quiet for most of the match, but he came to life when it mattered, drawing a foul for Netherlands’ equalising penalty and rose high at the near post to secure the vital winner in the 84th minute.

He can be pleased with his display on a night when Poland looked on top for long periods.

PLAYER RATINGS

Poland: Fabianski (7), Kedziora (6), Glik (6), Bednarek (6), Reca (6), Klich (6), Krychowiak (6), Placheta (7), Zielinski (7), Jozwiak (7), Lewandowski (6)

Subs: Piatek (6), Moder (6), Linetty (6), Grosicki (6), Rybus (N/A)

Netherlands: Krul (6), Hateboer (5), De Vrij (5), Blind (5), Van Aanholt (5), Klaassen (4), Wijnaldum (7), F. De Jong (6) , Stengs (5), Malen (5), Depay (6)

Subs: Dumfries (6), Berghuis (7), Van de Beek (N/A), Wijndal (N/A), L. de Jong (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

6’ – GOAL!! Jozwiak has broken the deadlock for the hosts with an absolute stunner! It's a rapid counter-attack from the hosts and its all Jozwiak who storms down the left and cuts into the box before poking into the bottom corner! A brilliant solo goal! Poland lead!

12’ -A HUGE MISS! Van Aanholt plays a brilliant through ball and finds Malen... he has the goal at his mercy but his shot is straight at Fabianski! A big chance blown.

14’ - ANOTHER CHANCE MISSED! Malen plays a delightful cross into the box and Stengs has a go with a free header, but it's horribly mistimed and it flies wide.

17’ - OFF THE POST! A through ball down the flank finds Placheta, completely bypassing Blind, and he closes in on goal before firing a shot aiming for the near post, but it clatters off the woodwork! This is such an open match.

47’ - BIG CHANCE! De Jong squares the ball along for Stengs but it comes to noting as Poland counter-attack with pace... it eventually falls to Placheta but he blasts his shot wide! That was a great chance for the Norwich City winger but he gets his shot all wrong.

64’ – GREAT SAVE! A fabulous save from Fabianski! Depay has a low shot which was heading into the bottom corner, but the West Ham goalkeeper does excellently to push away! Fine stop.

77’ - GOAL! Depay fires his penalty into top left corner and Holland are level! A fine spot-kick and Netherlands deserved an equaliser on the balance of play.

84’ - GOAL! Wijnaldum heads Netherlands into the lead late on from a fine Steven Burghuis corner! The Dutch look to have turned this around with two goals in seven minutes!

KEY STATS

