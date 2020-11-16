England have confirmed Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will play no part in Wednesday’s Nations League match against Iceland, with the pair returning to their respective clubs.

Liverpool captain Henderson came off at half-time in England's defeat to Belgium on Sunday, while Manchester City forward Sterling did not feature in the 2-0 loss at Den Dreef.

The FA confirmed the pair will return to City and Liverpool respectively for further assessment ahead of the Premier League's return this weekend.

City travel to Tottenham on Saturday evening, while Liverpool host table-toppers Leicester on Sunday.

England meanwhile will continue their preparations for Wednesday's dead-rubber Nations League game with Iceland at Wembley.

Defeat to Belgium saw England's chances of reaching the Nations League Finals come to an end, while Iceland's relegation was confirmed with the nation picking up no points in their five matches so far in League A Group 2.

Updated England squad to face Iceland

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)

Liverpool's injury woes

News of Henderson's withdrawal is another blow for Liverpool with Andy Robertson also pickin up a knock on international duty.

The Reds already have a host of big-name absences to contend with. Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all on the sidelines with various injuries, as are midfielders Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Gomez's injury was picked up on the current international break, which has not been kind to the Premier League champions, with Mohamed Salah also testing positive for Covid-19 after he was pictured attending his brother's wedding in Egypt.

Robertson missed Scotland's defeat to Slovakia on Saturday but according to his national team boss Steve Clarke, he could feature on Wednesday when his country travel to Israel for their final UEFA Nations League match.

"Andy was probably a little bit worse than the rest, which is why I left him out. It would have been too big a risk," he said.

"But he's coming to Israel so we'll assess him over there and hopefully get him on the pitch. That would be good as we'd like our captain on the pitch."

