If you are going to play a three you want sharpness in wide areas and the ability to cover areas a lot quicker than most.

You look at the other side of the three with Harry Maguire. You can't have that because he cannot cover bread with butter let alone cover a pitch with pace.

UEFA Nations League 'He's had to deal with all sorts' - Southgate defends red-carded Maguire 6 HOURS AGO

Reece James at wingback got forward a lot and his crossing was second to none last night.

Off the back of it James did not get the credit he deserved for his performance against Denmark. If that had been Trent Alexander-Arnold everyone would have been going mad saying he is world class.

James delivered excellent crosses which none of the forwards gambled on. Harry Kane was never in the picture. James defended well as well.

If you are going to play three at the back you have to look at it [James starting the Euros]. He can get up and down the pitch, he's quick, powerful, strong and he can do jobs in all areas of the park.

If he's called upon to go four at the back then he can do that and do a very good defensive job.

Southgate - 'Maguire is having a difficult period, but we fully back him'

'Bobby Robson would not have stood for James' indiscipline'

Gareth [Southgate] got a lot out of an individual player in a competitive game. He didn't cover himself in glory by getting sent off, that was a lack of discipline.

It's not passion as he's tried to say in his tweet. That was totally wrong and he will live his life knowing his debut was marred by shouting at a referee.

Southgate should have turned around and said something to him. Bobby Robson would never have stood for that. He would not have allowed that to happen. A player would not have done that.

'Pope should be England's number one'

If you are looking at someone who deserves a good go it's Nick Pope. He's been absolutely fantastic. You are looking for assuredness, calmness. When called upon his mind is right to deal with it.

You look at Pope play and he is definitely in a different mindset to Jordan Pickford. I'm not going to follow the hype for [Dean] Henderson because he hasn't had the game-time or experience that Pope has had.

It's difficult to assess Henderson until he is playing regularly for his club. For a goalkeeper to represent his country he has to be a regular starter for his club.

Pickford has to be looked at because every time he plays there is a talking point. It isn't about letting in goals it's about how he goes about his job in goal and the problems he causes. His mistakes have cost Everton.

UEFA Nations League Maguire sees red as Eriksen penalty seals victory for Denmark 18 HOURS AGO