Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European male player to score 100 international goals as he helped Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 in the Nations League.

The 35-year-old reached his century in style with a brilliant free-kick to give Portugal the lead in the League A Group Three match just before half-time.

He then struck again in the 73rd minute from outside the box to close on former Iran striker Ali Daei’s record of 109 international goals.

Ronaldo was a constant threat to Sweden's back line in the early exchanges, hanging on the shoulder of the last defender before bursting forward to beat the offside trap, but Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen was equal to the task.

That all changed when Gustav Svensson received his second yellow card and was sent packing after a reckless challenge on Joao Moutinho on the edge of his own box just before half-time.

Ronaldo stepped up and smashed a dipping effort beyond the despairing dive of Olsen and just under the crossbar before breaking into a wide smile as he celebrated with his team mates.

Sweden were struggling to contain the visitors and Ronaldo struck again with a dipping effort.

