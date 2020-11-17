Spain claimed their place in next autumn’s UEFA Nations League Finals tonight with a stunning 6-0 victory over Germany in Seville.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead with a free header from a corner after 17 minutes, before Ferran Torres hammered in a second by drilling in a rebound after Dani Olmo’s header hit the crossbar. Another free header from a corner, this time by Rodri, added Spain’s third of a first half in which they were unlucky not to score more.

There was no respite for Germany in the second half as Spain cut them open at will. Ferran Torres put the finishing touches to two brilliant moves to complete a hat-trick. Spain created chances at will in between mammoth bouts of possession and rounded off a seminal thrashing when Mikel Oryazabal finished off another clinical move just before full-time for Spain's sixth goal.

Spain are the second team to qualify for the finals and will join France and two others for the tournament currently scheduled to take place in October 2021

More to follow...

