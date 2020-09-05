A moment of magic by Kylian Mbappe proved the difference as France secured victory in their opening Nations League Group A3 contest with Sweden at the Friends Arena in Solna.

A dull first half was brought to life four minutes before the break when the 21-year-old opened the scoring in typically sublime fashion with France's first shot on target. The Paris Saint-Germain forward squeezed between two defenders and slotted beyond Robin Olsen from an acute angle.

Sweden could have been ahead only three minutes earlier only for Hugo Lloris to make a big save to deny Marcus Berg.

With Paul Pogba missing due to a positive coronavirus test, Didier Deschamps' World Cup winners were far from their best on a night where RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano made his debut and Anthony Martial was introduced in the second half for his first appearance since March 2018.

The Manchester United forward provided a spark, winning the penalty from club mate Victor Lindelof, but the largely anonymous Griezmann completed a night to forget personally as he blazed his spot-kick over the bar with the last kick of the game.

France continue their campaign on Tuesday night at home to Croatia, while Sweden host Portugal on the same evening.

TALKING POINT - Magic Mbappe rescues lacklustre France

Just two weeks after losing in the Champions League final, Mbappe already looks to have put the disappointment behind him. While Bayern Munich's French players Kingsley Coman, Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso sat the game out, Mbappe made himself available and proved the difference between the sides, as Griezmann and Giroud struggled to make an impact in a three-man attack. Mbappe now has 14 goals in 34 appearances, and at the age of just 21, it makes you wonder how many more he can chalk up.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappe (France)

On a night where quality was at a premium, France's two key players stood up to be counted. Lloris was solid between the sticks for France, making an excellent save and providing a calm head from the back, but it was Mbappe who stole the show.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sweden: Olsen 5, Lustig 6, Jansson 6, Lindelof 5, Bengtsson 6, Larsson 6, Olsson 6, Ekdal 6, Forsberg 6, Quaison 5, Berg 6.. subs: Guidetti 5, Kulusevski 5, Sema N/A.

France: Lloris 8, Dubois 7, Upamecano 6, Varane 6, Kimpembe 6, Digne 6, Kante 6, Rabiot 6, Giroud 5, Mbappe 8, Griezman 4.. subs: N'Zonzi N/A, Mendy N/A, Martial 6.

KEY MOMENTS

38' - Great save! Sweden spring into life and France have Lloris to thank for keeping the scores level. He's off his line really quickly to save Berg's effort from point-blank range. Forsberg pounces on the loose ball but his cross is hacked clear.

41' - GOAL! Sweden 0-1 France (Mbappe): A moment of magic from Mbappe gives France the lead! It's their first shot on target, as Mbappe squeezes through two defenders and slots it from an acute angle beyond Olsen. It's his 14th goal for his country!

90'+4 - Penalty to France! Martial is through on goal but he's hauled down by his Manchester United team mate Lindelof and the referee points to the spot and produces the yellow card!

90'+5 - Miss! Griezmann completes a night to forget personally as he blazes his spot-kick over the bar. Dear, dear.

KEY STAT

