Excellent goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Silvan Widmer were the highlights of a decent game that left Germany and Switzerland trailing Spain at the top of Group 4 by two and three points respectively.

Germany started well, and on 14 minutes fashioned a lovely goal, Gundogan curving a precise early finish past Yann Sommer. Switzerland, though, were a constant threat, missing various chances to equalise, most particularly when Haris Seferovic hit the post.

Liga Messi frenzy reaches new heights, police launch Camp Nou probe - The Warm-Up 04/09/2020 AT 06:51

The start of the second half was not dissimilar to the start of the first, with Germany dominating, and a clinching goal looked inevitable with Switzerland unable to get out. But Breel Embolo, always a winning runner and clever passer, was found by Granit Xhaka and set Widmer to finish beautifully.

Both sides pressed for the win thereafter, but neither side quite found the necessary quality. Group 4 is shaping up very nicely indeed.

More to follow

UEFA Nations League Gaya grabs last-gasp draw for Spain to deny Germany in Nations League 03/09/2020 AT 19:43